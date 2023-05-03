 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air unveils Blackpink aircraft endorsing Busan's expo bid

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : May 3, 2023 - 15:07       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 15:07
A special aircraft unveiled by Korean Air displaying a photograph of K-pop group Blackpink to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo bid (Korean Air)
A special aircraft unveiled by Korean Air displaying a photograph of K-pop group Blackpink to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo bid (Korean Air)

Korean Air unveiled a special aircraft dedicated to endorsing Korea’s 2030 Busan World Expo bid during an event held at Incheon Airport on Wednesday.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, displays the image of world-renowned K-pop idol group Blackpink, bringing attention to and fostering support for the expo bid.

“It is a great honor to be part of the nationwide efforts to raise awareness and gather support for Korea’s bid for the World Expo. We will fulfill our role as an ambassador by taking advantage of our global airline network," Korean Air Chairman and CEO Walter Cho said during his welcoming remarks.

The plane will embark on its next journey on Thursday, starting with a flight from Incheon to Paris, Korean Air said.

“This special aircraft will act as a tool to display Korean content and tout our country’s competitiveness throughout the world,” said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who attended the event.

The airline added that it is ramping up efforts by playing promotional videos for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid at Incheon Airport’s lounges and on the video entertainment systems inside its planes. Korean Air’s Morning Calm magazine will also print a promotional feature article.

The airline also said it would ensure smooth trips for the delegation of the Bureau International des Expositions -- the regulating body of World Expos -- to help leave a good impression of Busan.

The country's flagship air carrier signed a memorandum of understanding with Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment back in March, securing a partnership and becoming an official sponsor of the group’s world tour.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
