National

2 opposition party lawmakers to voluntarily leave party over political funding scandal

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2023 - 11:50       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 11:54
Opposition party Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man (Yonhap)
Opposition party Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man (Yonhap)

Two lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party accused of involvement in a political funding scandal said Wednesday they will voluntarily leave the party.

The scandal centers on allegations that campaign officials of Song Young-gil, a former DP leader, distributed cash envelopes to party members prior to the party's national convention in May 2021, during which Song was elected chairman.

Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, who are accused of involvement in the illegal electioneering campaign, said they have offered their intention to leave the party during a party meeting earlier in the day.

"I have a lot of things to say but will clarify this problem sincerely through the investigation or the due process," Rep. Youn told reporters following the meeting.

Prosecutors are investigating claims that cash envelopes worth a total of 94 million won ($70,180) were handed out to party members, including 10-20 DP lawmakers. Song, who recently returned from Paris, has denied the allegations. (Yonhap)

