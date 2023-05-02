KCC chief indicted over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the state Korea Communications Commission, attends the plenary session at the National Assembly on April 5. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors indicted Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the state Korea Communications Commission, on Tuesday on charges of involvement in the alleged score manipulation against a right-wing cable channel in the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

Han, who was named KCC chief during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, is charged with prodding senior KCC officials to give low scores to TV Chosun during its license renewal evaluation process.

The KCC head also allegedly arranged the appointment of a civic activist critical of TV Chosun to the commission's judging panel in charge of relicensing reviews.

The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday indicted Han without physical detention on charges, including obstruction of justice and forgery of official documents.

Han has denied all charges against him.

In the 2020 relicensing review, TV Chosun received 653.39 points, barely passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses, resulting in a conditional approval. (Yonhap)