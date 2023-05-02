BTS’ Suga lands at No. 2 on Billboard 200

BTS' Suga, under the alias of Agust D, landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on May 6 with his first official solo album, “D-DAY,” according to Billboard on Tuesday.

Suga is the second K-pop solo artist to reach the No. 2 spot after his fellow BTS member Jimin's solo album “Face” rose to the same position on the Billboard chart last month.

It is the first time for Suga to make it to the top 10 on this chart and he is the third among BTS to score a solo top 10 spot on the Billboard 200.

Before Suga and Jimin, another BTS member, RM, had been the K-pop soloist with the highest place on the chart, having landed at No. 3.

According to Billboard, Suga’s album “D-DAY,” which was released on April 21, earned 140,000 equivalent album units.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the best-performing albums and EPs in the US based on a multi-metric system of consumption as measured in equivalent album units, and is compiled by Luminate. Units are comprised of album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Suga’s 140,000 equivalent album units comprised 122,000 album sales, 12,500 SEA units and 5,500 TEA units.

With that, “D-DAY” is the top-selling album of the week and claims the fourth-largest sales week of 2023.

Suga of BTS had previously landed at No. 11 on the same chart with his mixtape “D-2,” released in 2020.

The American country singer Morgan Wallen took the throne with his album “One Thing at a Time,” with only 9,000 equivalent album units of difference with Suga’s “D-DAY.”