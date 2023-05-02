 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

1 in 5 young students want to go to med school: survey

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 2, 2023 - 15:15       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 15:15
(123rf)
(123rf)

One in 5 elementary and middle school students have expressed a desire to attend medical school, a survey showed Tuesday.

According to a poll of 1,344 students conducted by MegaStudy Education, an online-based education platform, 21.6 percent of respondents chose medical science as their preferred major in university. The second most popular choice was natural science with 18.7 percent, followed by engineering, and humanities and social science, with 15.5 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.

The survey also revealed that around 21 percent of students were unsure about what major they wanted to pursue in university.

The percentage of elementary school students who chose medical science as their preferred major stood at 23.9 percent, slightly higher than that of middle school students, which came at 20.2 percent.

When asked why they made this choice, 41.1 percent of students answered that they believed the medical profession might suit them well, while 27.3 percent said they were pursuing their dream. About 9 percent picked it for the high-paying jobs, and 5.8 percent cited a desire to make a contribution to society and the nation.

The study surveyed 502 elementary school students and 842 middle school students on April 10-24.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114