National

Yoon to share results of US visit with ruling party leaders

By Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2023 - 09:24       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 09:50
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left), first lady Kim Keon Hee (left), US President Joe Biden (second from right) and US first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo during a state dinner at the White House in Washington last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left), first lady Kim Keon Hee (left), US President Joe Biden (second from right) and US first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo during a state dinner at the White House in Washington last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will share the results of his state visit to the United States with ruling People Power Party leaders Tuesday, an official said.

People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader Yun Jae-ok, secretary general Lee Chul-gyu, chief policymaker Park Dae-chul and others have been invited to a dinner with Yoon at the presidential office later in the day, according to the senior presidential official.

"President Yoon will personally explain the results of the US visit and request the party's support and cooperation," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon returned home Sunday from a six-day visit to Washington and Boston, during which he held a summit with US President Joe Biden and agreed on measures to strengthen the US nuclear commitment to South Korea. (Yonhap)

