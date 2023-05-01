B.I announces comeback with 2nd full-length album on June 1

K-pop solo artist B.I is set to make a comeback with his second full-length album, “TO DIE FOR,” on June 1.

He announced the comeback through the release of a poster on social media on Monday.

A message on the announcement poster read, “Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die today,” giving fans a sneak peek into what this upcoming album might be about.

The comeback comes seven months after B.I released his global EP “L.O.L: Love or Loved Part. 1” in November last year.

B.I’s release of a full-length album comes two years after “WATERFALL,” his first full-length album.

“WATERFALL” marked the beginning of his career as a soloist, and since, B.I has taken part in various stages to show off his musical capability as a soloist.

B.I was a former member of iKON until 2019, when he left the boy band after admitting to smoking marijuana in 2016.

Last Thursday, B.I dropped a collaboration single “TTM (Talkin To Me)” with rapper Sik-k and REDDY.

Last year, B.I landed on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in 51 different regions around the world with his single “BTBT.”

The upcoming album “TO DIE FOR” comprises B.I’s unique and trendy music that will mesmerize global listeners, said 131 Label, the agency that houses the soloist.