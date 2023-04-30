K-pop concert opens 8-day ‘Seoul Festa 2023’

An illustration of “Bellygom” displayed at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, the main event venue of “Seoul Festa 2023” (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government kicked off its annual tourist event, “Seoul Festa 2023,” on Sunday, with a star-studded K-pop concert making its way back to pre-pandemic normalcy. The city embarked on the eight-day festival with an opening concert at the Olympic Main Stadium in Jamsil Sports Complex, southern Seoul, attended by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and some 40,000 attendees. In his opening remarks, Oh expressed hopes that visitors will be able to enjoy Seoul’s “style” and “taste” through the festival. Under the city government’s initiatives to jump-start tourism, the second edition of the event, held under the slogan “Feel the Real Seoul,” will welcome visitors until May 7.

An illustration of the welcome gate at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

An illustration of the “K-Drama Zone” at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul started offering an array of cultural experiences on Sunday through “Seoul Culture Square” in which cultural boots cover Gwanghwamun Plaza. As part of the event, the city has installed a tall, pink teddy bear known as “Bellygom” at the Artwork Zone for photo opportunities. The Seoul Tourism Promotion Zone will offer on-site help for foreign visitors. A K-Drama and K-Fashion zones have been set up in the plaza, where visitors can listen to drama soundtracks, look at garments worn by K-pop artists and design their own canvas bags. At the K-Beauty zone, they can learn about makeup looks that are trending in Korea. The city is hosting Seoul Shopping Festa until May 7, offering up to 50 percent discounts on shopping items at some 3,000 stores across the metropolis. Seoul also collaborated with domestic artists for the Myeongdong Festival, which will run until May 7, by forming galleries at vacant stores to attract international consumers back to the shopping district. Drone light shows will be performed on Monday, Friday and Saturday for 10 minutes at 8 p.m. at the Ttukseom Hangang Park Waterfront Stage to showcase the city’s night views.

An illustration of the “K-Fashion Zone” at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

An illustration of the “Seoul Tourism Promotion Zone” at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)