National

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, US discuss NK threat in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 30, 2023 - 11:34       Updated : Apr 30, 2023 - 11:34
Kim Gunn (left), South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim pose for a photo during their meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Kim Gunn (left), South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim pose for a photo during their meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States have met in Seoul to discuss ways to cooperate on countering North Korea's evolving nuclear and military threats, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Gunn, on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum 2023 conference, a security forum hosted by a local think tank.

"The two sides shared their assessments of the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed joint responses to North Korea's nuclear threats," the ministry said in a statement.

The envoys agreed to strengthen close coordination on Pyongyang to make it cease provocations and return to denuclearization talks, based on the agreements from the South Korea-US summit held in Washington last week.

It is their third consultation this month, following a bilateral session in Seoul on April 6 and phone talks on April 13. (Yonhap)

