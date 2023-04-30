Doosan signs MOU for expansion in US smart factory market

Doosan Corp., the holding company of South Korea's energy-to-construction equipment conglomerate, said Sunday it has signed an initial pact with a US industrial automation firm to expand into the US smart factory market.

On April 25, Doosan Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with Rockwell Automation, Inc. to develop robotic and other technologies for automation facilities, smart factory construction, and other solutions for their global customers, Doosan said in a statement.

Under the "strategic" agreement, Doosan will become a long-term robot supplier for Rockwell's manufacturing facilities, while Rockwell will provide automation solutions for Doosan.

Doosan Corp. has a robot manufacturing unit, Doosan Robotics. It owns a 90 percent stake in Doosan Robotics.

Doosan expects the partnership with Rockwell will help it win further deals in the North American robot and smart factory markets. (Yonhap)