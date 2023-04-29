 Back To Top
National

No decision yet on Yoon-Kishida summit in Seoul in May: official

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2023 - 11:41       Updated : Apr 29, 2023 - 11:41

BOSTON -- South Korea's presidential office said Friday that no decision has been made yet on reported plans of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul next month.

Japanese media reported Saturday (local time) that Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange Kishida's visit to Seoul and a summit with Yoon on May 7 and 8.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (123rf)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (123rf)

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the United States.

Yoon held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo last month in the wake of his government's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor without contributions from Japanese firms. (Yonhap)

