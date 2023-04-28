 Back To Top
National

Jamsu Bridge closed Saturday-Sunday for Louis Vuitton fashion show

By No Kyung-min
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 15:55       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 15:55
Alternative routes suggested by Seoul Metropolitan Government as it will control the traffic on Jamsu Bridge on Saturday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Alternative routes suggested by Seoul Metropolitan Government as it will control the traffic on Jamsu Bridge on Saturday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul's Jamsu Bridge connecting Yongsan and Seocho districts will be closed from 12:00 a.m. on Saturday to 12:00 a.m. on Sunday due to a fashion show hosted by French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, the city government said Friday.

During this time, the bridge will be inaccessible to cars, bicycles, motorcycles and pedestrians. Buses will also be taking temporary detours, it added.

To inform people in the vicinity of the bridge about the traffic control measures and encourage them to find alternative routes to their destinations, the city government will make use of Variable Message Signs (VMS), traffic broadcasting and alerts on the Kakao and Tmap navigation systems.

The pre-fall Louis Vuitton fashion show is scheduled to take place on Jamsu Bridge from 8 p.m. on Saturday, and will be livestreamed on LED billboards across the city as well as via the company's social media sites.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
