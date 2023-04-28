Five films including ‘Decision to Leave’ and ‘Hunt’ to vie for Baeksang Arts Awards

South Korean hit films including the Cannes-winning “Decision to Leave” and star actor Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut film, “Hunt,” will vie for the best film award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards to be held on Friday.

Along with the Blue Dragon Film Awards and Daejong International Film Awards, the Baeksang Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies here honoring the past year’s films, TV dramas and plays.

This year’s award will be led by actor Park Bo-geom, singer-actor Suzy and comedian Shin Dong-yup, just like in the previous year.

For the film section, rookie director Ahn Tae-jin’s period thriller drama film, “The Night Owl,” has been nominated in a total of eight sections including best film and best lead actor, garnering the most nominees among the other films.

Director July Jung’s social drama, “Next Sohee,” has been also nominated for best film, best lead actress and best new actress with lead actors Kim Si-eun and Bae Doo-na expected to participate in the ceremony. Bae has also been nominated for the best supporting actress award for her appearance as a detective in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Broker.”

“Hansan: Rising Dragon,” which was released in July last year and attracted 7 million moviegoers, is also nominated for the best film award.

Tang Wei from auteur Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” will also attend the ceremony Friday night as she is nominated for best lead actress.

Jeon Do-yeon and Yeom Jeong-ah will be present at the award ceremony for their recent works at “Kill Boksoon” and “Life is Beautiful,” respectively.

Actor and singer IU, who made her screen debut last year with “Broker,” has been nominated for the best new actress award, whereas “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” actor Kang Ki-young will be present for his best supporting actor nomination in blockbuster film “The Point Men.”

Taking place at Incheon Paradise City Hotel, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live simultaneously on local cable channels JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4, and digitally on TikTok.