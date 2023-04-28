 Back To Top
Business

LG Uplus to compensate customers for network failure

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 11:20       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 11:20
This file photo taken on Feb. 6 shows the logo of LG Uplus on the wall of the company's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on Feb. 6 shows the logo of LG Uplus on the wall of the company's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Friday it will compensate more than 4 million customers for a network disruption caused by distributed denial-of-service attacks earlier this year.

The company's network had suffered partial disconnections for a combined five times on Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 due to the DDoS attacks. Its fixed-line internet, video-on-demand and internet telephone services were unavailable for 63 minutes and 57 minutes on the respective days.

LG Uplus said it will reduce its charge equal to 10 times the time of network disruption that a customer had suffered. An average of 1,041 won ($0.78) will be given to 4.27 million customers, added the company.

The victims will also be given coupons that can be used in LG Uplus' online mall.

Some 2,099 operators of local Internet cafes whose business was affected by the network failure will receive up to 710,000 won in compensation.

For small business owners, LG Uplus will cut their monthly network bill by 32,000 won on average in June.

LG Uplus said it estimated that it will spend a total of 40 billion won for the compensation plan. (Yonhap)

