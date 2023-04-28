 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 10,000 level for 4th day

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 09:52       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 09:52
People walk on a street in Myeongdong, downtown Seoul, ahead of the Myeongdong Festival on Thursday. (Yonhap)
People walk on a street in Myeongdong, downtown Seoul, ahead of the Myeongdong Festival on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed at the 10,000 level for the fourth consecutive day Friday, as the country is nearing to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 13,791 cases, including 22 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,142,861, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Friday's tally is lower than the 14,284 a day earlier but a tad higher than the 13,596 a week ago. Daily infections fell to 5,027 on Monday after staying above 10,000 for the previous six days through Sunday.

The country added 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,471. The number of critically ill patients came to 144, down from 151 the previous day, the KDCA said.

Last month, South Korea lifted most of its virus restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

In another step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the government plans to shorten the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114