[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Oak Valley launches all-in-one spring picnic set Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province offers two “Picnic in Nature” sets for guests to enjoy a meal in the hotel’s outdoor facilities. Set A, priced at 60,000 won, includes jamon bruschetta, a cheese platter, homemade macarons, fruit and cold cuts, along with two cans of West+Wilder Sparkling White Wine and two Tomarchio drinks. Set B comes with two cans of Wonju Lager Beer, two Tomarchio drinks, ciabatta sandwiches, potato chips, homemade macarons and fruit. It is priced at 50,000 won. Orders must be made at least two hours before the preferred pick-up time. For more information, call (033) 730-3680.

Josun Palace introduces proposal package for couples Josun Palace in Gangnam presents the “Timeless Romance” package, running through Oct. 24. Guests can choose from two packages: signature and exclusive. The signature package provides a city-view room and includes a bottle of Rose Cru wine from JNSQ and a flower bouquet arranged by Kyukmul Gongboo, the hotel’s flower and lifestyle shop. Exclusive package guests get to enjoy the same benefits as the signature package guests, but can personally consult with the Kyukmool Gongboo’s florists to customize the floral arrangements according to their preference. Package prices start from 890,000 won for the signature package and a minimum of 500,000 won is additionally required for the exclusive package. The exclusive package can only be reserved by phone. For inquiries, call (02) 727-7400.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong opens dessert buffet Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong will be serving their “Au Soleil Golden Dessert Buffet” from Friday to Sunday each week at the Lumiere Lobby Lounge and Bar. The dessert buffet will be open twice a day, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Twenty different desserts featuring peach and mango as the main ingredients are available, along with a choice of three complimentary welcome drinks -- citron ade, peach iced tea and a mango yogurt smoothie. The buffet also offers two other meal options: truffle buckwheat soba noodles and bibimbap with marinated shrimp. The promotion costs 69,000 won per person and will continue through Aug. 31. For reservation, call (02) 2184-7000.

The Plaza Seoul presents a royal palace tour package The Plaza Seoul has launched a travel package for guests to visit the city's major travel destinations and royal palaces through Dec. 31. This package consists of a one-night stay at the hotel’s Deluxe Room, two Seoul City Tour Bus exchange tickets and two Royal Palace passes. Royal Palace passes are valid for three months from the date of issue. Guests can tour Gyeongbokgung, Deoksugung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and the Jongmyo Shrine. The package is available for 270,000 won. For reservation, call (02) 310-7710.