[Alliance in Action] N. Korea won’t be deterred by nuclear-armed S. Korea: ex-USFK commander

Retired four-star Gen. Walter Sharp, who served as the commander of US Forces Korea, speaks during an interview held on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum 2023 marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance, held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Tuesday. (Asan Institute for Policy Studies)

The Kim Jong-un regime won’t be deterred by a nuclear-armed South Korea, a former United States Forces Korea commander said. It would, in turn, speed up North Korea’s already-accelerated pace of nuclear buildup and the nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, where major flash points have long existed and have become more dangerous and volatile in the midst of the growing US-China rivalry. “You don’t have to have a nuke to take out a nuke,” Walter L. Sharp, who served as the US Forces Korea commander from 2008 to 2011, said Tuesday in an interview on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum 2023 in Seoul. Sharp believes that South Korea’s potential losses from breaking nonproliferation promises outweigh any possible gains. A nuclear-armed South Korea would rather accelerate the nuclear proliferation of an emboldened Kim Jong-un regime, instead of deterring North Korea’s nuclear buildup. “What’s North Korea’s reaction going to be?” Sharp said. “North Korea says, ‘Okay, we’re going to do stuff before you have a chance to really get them here.’ That type of thing.” Seoul’s nuclear acquisition will also trigger a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, where the security situation has already been made more fluid, intricate and perilous by arousing the desires of other countries to develop their own nuclear weapons. “Bringing nuclear weapons here to the peninsula or South Korea developing their own nuclear weapons is very dangerous for the region,” Sharp said, raising opposition to suggestions about South Korea’s acquisition of its own nuclear weapons or the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula. “I also worry that (the) more nuclear weapons (there are), (the) more possibilities of an accident,” he said.

General Walter L. Sharp (Center), then commander of US Forces Korea, is briefed during his visit to Observation Point Ouellette inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in June 2018. (File Photo - US Forces Korea)

Nevertheless, the retired four-star Army general -- whose father participated in the 1950-53 Korean War -- said he could understand why nuclear policy debate has rapidly evolved in South Korea in the aftermath of North Korea’s passage of legislation permitting it to strike first with nuclear weapons and explicit threats to strike targets in South Korean territory with tactical nuclear weapons. In particular, more than half of the South Korean population lives in the Seoul metropolitan area, which is located close to the heavily fortified Inter-Korean border and therefore would face an existential threat from North Korea if it were to strike. A poll released by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in April showed that 54.7 percent of South Koreans supported the country’s nuclear armament even though the option could bring about economic sanctions on the country. To counter North Korean threats in an effective and efficient manner, Sharp underscored that efforts should be made at the bilateral and multilateral levels to enhance deterrence and response capabilities. The Yoon Suk Yeol government has sought to improve the credibility and viability of the US strategy of extended deterrence, which is the US’ commitment to deter or respond to coercion and external attacks on US allies and partners with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weaponry.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (standing, right) speaks during a meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers' Party on April 10, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)

“What more both countries could offer is more planning together, more exercising together,” Sharp answered when asked what the US could do to strengthen extended deterrence and clear up South Korean doubts over the credibility of the US commitment to defense. He cited tabletop exercises designed to discuss ways to develop a joint strategy and response to North Korea’s potential use of nuclear weapons, as one good example. Sharp underlined that South Korean and US forces are in need of continuous exercises and joint planning in light of the rotation of enlisted military personnel and the complexity of defending South Korea, which is a densely populated small country, from North Korea on the northern part of the Korean Peninsula. “The synchronization (of forces) is needed in order to be able to do the best that we can to save lives here. It is a very, very difficult task to be able to do that,” Sharp said. “It is like telling football teams, ‘Well you only need to practice once or twice, and then you know where to kick the ball, and you know the rules of going in. But just go out there. I'm sure you’ll be fine.’ It’s not quite that simple.”

The navies of South Korea and the United States along with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force conduct a ballistic missile exercise -- which includes detecting, tracking and intercepting simulated targets -- in international waters of the East Sea on April 17. (Republic of Korea Navy)

More importantly, Japan should be included in the discussion, consultation and planning on how to “best deter North Korea’s use of nuclear weapons from a regional perspective.” “Any conflict here is going to be regional,” he said. “It needs to be regional. It’s much more effective if it is a regional type of deterrence and a regional type of response if necessary.” North Korea could theoretically attack either South Korea or Japan or both with nuclear-capable missiles. “From my perspective, the most important thing is to have a true deterrence capability and a true strike capability,” Sharp said. “What the US brings with our capability, and combined capabilities -- not only nuclear but conventional between the US, South Korea and Japan -- are what’s needed.” There is also a chance that North Korea would seek to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula in event of a Taiwan-related contingency, which could lead to a two-front war in the Indo-Pacific region. There is a chance that the coalition between China and North Korea could grow if strategic competition between the US and China intensifies. “It could also be at the prodding of China,” he said. “China could say to North Korea: ‘Okay, we’re dealing with the US down here but we want you to also do things that will help us.’ We’re now talking about two major conflicts in a region, which is very, very, very, very difficult to manage.”

President Joe Biden attends a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea during the NATO Summit, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at IFEMA Madrid in Madrid.(Photo -- White House)