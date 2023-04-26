K-pop girl groups to continue dominating music scene in May

Le Sserafim (Source Music)

The streak of comebacks by girl groups looks likely to continue in the month of May as some of the biggest female K-pop idols are gearing up for new releases. On the front line is Le Sserafim releasing its first full-length album “Unforgiven” on the first day of May. Le Sserafim will make a grandiose entrance hosting its own show that will be aired worldwide simultaneously through Mnet's and M2’s YouTube channels, as well as in CGV theaters, on the day of its album drop. The quintet is set to perform its titular track “Unforgiven,” and sidetracks “Burn the Bridge,” “No-Return,” and “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” for the first time during the show. In this album that marks its first anniversary, Le Sserafim once again infused their thoughts and experiences to convey the girls’ desire to venture forth on their own path, free from others’ judgement. All members took part in writing the lyrics for the first time in this album to a fan song for their fandom Fearnot.

BTOB (Cube Entertainment)

Next up is veteran boy group BTOB’s May 2 release. BTOB is dropping its 12th mini album “Wind and Wish” one year and two months after its previous album “Be Together.” This album will be led by the titular track “Wind and Wish” and four sidetracks “Heaven,” “Day&Night,” “Moon Ride” and “Your Love.” The titular track will demonstrate BTOB’s unique musical style as Im Hyun-sik of BTOB took part in writing the lyrics and composition, according to Cube Entertainment.

iKON (143 Entertainment)

Following closely on the heels of BTOB is iKON with its third full-length album “Take Off” on May 4. The seven-member group joined a new label, 143 Entertainment, early this year after their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in December. The album will be led by the titular track “U” and subtitular track “Tantara” followed by eight sidetracks. Among the sidetracks are some solo numbers for iKON members Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Ju-ne.

aespa (SM Entertainment)

Then, aespa is returning with its third mini album, “My World,” set for release on May 8. It took around 10 months for the SM Entertainment artists to drop a new album as the agency -- weighed down by an ownership feud -- has been undergoing a tumultuous time. But things are looking good for aespa with the upcoming album. “My World” surpassed 1.52 million preorders on Monday in just a week since preorders began. The new album comprises a total of six tracks in which aespa will continue to tell its story revolving around Kwangya, a shared SM cinematic universe for the K-pop powerhouse. This part of the story will be about the girls returning to the “real world” after their journey in Kwangya as metaverse avatars.

(G)I-dle (Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle, another hitmaker, is dropping its sixth mini album, “I feel,” on May 15. (G)I-dle’s new album will be led by the titular track “Queencard” and five side tracks in which all members took part in writing the lyrics and composing. Much about the album remains under wraps, but the album's concept photo shows the girls dressed up as Y2K queen bees.

The Wind (WithUs Entertainment)

On the same day, the Wind, a new K-pop boy group from WithUS Entertainment, is making its debut with the mini album “Beginning: The Wind Page.” The Wind consists of seven members born between the years 2004 and 2008 that hope to be a breath of fresh air in the music scene.

Mijoo (Antenna)

On the solo front, Lovelyz’s Mijoo is making her debut as a soloist on May 17 with a single album. “I wanted to do everything I’ve wanted to do as an artist in this album and also show my true self. I am grateful for the fans that have loved me since Lovelyz and for them, I will continue to show the best of me,” said Mijoo in a recent interview with a local magazine.

