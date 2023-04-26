K-pop girl groups to continue dominating music scene in May

The streak of comebacks by girl groups looks likely to continue in the month of May as some of the biggest female K-pop idols are gearing up for new releases.
On the front line is Le Sserafim releasing its first full-length album “Unforgiven” on the first day of May.
Le Sserafim will make a grandiose entrance hosting its own show that will be aired worldwide simultaneously through Mnet's and M2’s YouTube channels, as well as in CGV theaters, on the day of its album drop.
The quintet is set to perform its titular track “Unforgiven,” and sidetracks “Burn the Bridge,” “No-Return,” and “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” for the first time during the show.
In this album that marks its first anniversary, Le Sserafim once again infused their thoughts and experiences to convey the girls’ desire to venture forth on their own path, free from others’ judgement.
All members took part in writing the lyrics for the first time in this album to a fan song for their fandom Fearnot.
Next up is veteran boy group BTOB’s May 2 release.
BTOB is dropping its 12th mini album “Wind and Wish” one year and two months after its previous album “Be Together.”
This album will be led by the titular track “Wind and Wish” and four sidetracks “Heaven,” “Day&Night,” “Moon Ride” and “Your Love.”
The titular track will demonstrate BTOB’s unique musical style as Im Hyun-sik of BTOB took part in writing the lyrics and composition, according to Cube Entertainment.
Following closely on the heels of BTOB is iKON with its third full-length album “Take Off” on May 4. The seven-member group joined a new label, 143 Entertainment, early this year after their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in December.
The album will be led by the titular track “U” and subtitular track “Tantara” followed by eight sidetracks.
Among the sidetracks are some solo numbers for iKON members Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Ju-ne.
Then, aespa is returning with its third mini album, “My World,” set for release on May 8.
It took around 10 months for the SM Entertainment artists to drop a new album as the agency -- weighed down by an ownership feud -- has been undergoing a tumultuous time.
But things are looking good for aespa with the upcoming album.
“My World” surpassed 1.52 million preorders on Monday in just a week since preorders began.
The new album comprises a total of six tracks in which aespa will continue to tell its story revolving around Kwangya, a shared SM cinematic universe for the K-pop powerhouse.
This part of the story will be about the girls returning to the “real world” after their journey in Kwangya as metaverse avatars.
(G)I-dle, another hitmaker, is dropping its sixth mini album, “I feel,” on May 15.
(G)I-dle’s new album will be led by the titular track “Queencard” and five side tracks in which all members took part in writing the lyrics and composing.
Much about the album remains under wraps, but the album's concept photo shows the girls dressed up as Y2K queen bees.
On the same day, the Wind, a new K-pop boy group from WithUS Entertainment, is making its debut with the mini album “Beginning: The Wind Page.”
The Wind consists of seven members born between the years 2004 and 2008 that hope to be a breath of fresh air in the music scene.
On the solo front, Lovelyz’s Mijoo is making her debut as a soloist on May 17 with a single album.
“I wanted to do everything I’ve wanted to do as an artist in this album and also show my true self. I am grateful for the fans that have loved me since Lovelyz and for them, I will continue to show the best of me,” said Mijoo in a recent interview with a local magazine.
On May 22, Enhypen makes a long-awaited return with its fourth mini album "Dark Blood."
Coming 10 months after the latest album “Manifesto: Day 1,” Enhypen will declare to the current generation that it will live a life on its own terms and ask them to join its journey, according to Belift Lab, a subsidiary of K-pop giant Hybe.
Hybe is also expected to launch a new boy band, Boynextdoor, on May 30 under affiliate KOZ Entertainment.
Just as the band name suggests, the group hopes to approach the public with a boy-next-door image and make music with stories that their generation can relate to.
The six-member act is the first K-pop boy group to debut under KOZ Entertainment.