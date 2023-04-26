[Herald Interview] IU learns to let go for ‘Dream’

Though singer and actor IU made her silver screen debut in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s award-winning “Broker” last year, she said she considers Lee Byeong-heon’s sports comedy “Dream,” which opened in local theaters this week, to be her long feature film debut.

“It was so fortunate for me to debut in a long feature film with such a kind cast and nice fellow actors. It was so meaningful for me, allowing me to work with a beginner’s mindset on the movie set,” IU said in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on April 20.

It goes back to 2019 when she received the script for “Dream.”

“When I first read the script, it made me imagine a lot about So-min. She had no history or detailed past that was explained in the script. It made me dig into more about the character, which was an interesting process,” she said.

Having played eventful characters in previous TV works such as “My Mister” and “Hotel Del Luna,” IU said she had a thirst to play a character with bright energy.

“I did not know that I was influenced by the characters I play. The gloomy energy was transferred to me, whether I wanted it or not, so I figured out that the weight of acting differs based on the energy of the character,” IU told The Korea Herald. “So while playing So-min, I became a simpler person.”

Working for the first time with the director of Korea’s highest-grossing comedy, “Extreme Job” (2019), IU said she learned a lot during the filming process.

“My experience is that director Lee really maximizes showing the charms of each character and that’s why I felt that not just So-min, but all the other characters in ‘Dream’ are so worth watching. So for me, I really wanted to participate,” IU said.

“Not just because it was my first challenge to do the comedy genre, but because director Lee is known for speedy shooting as well as the teamwork between him and the staff members who had previously worked with him, I felt that I was the only one lagging behind. That was the most difficult part during the shooting,” said IU.

“I learned that I cannot just rely on what I have prepared, but actually become flexible to the impromptu direction on the movie set and also to let go of what I have prepared,” she added.

Preparations included not just acting, but suggestion of props like a sun hat and a towel around the neck of the documentary producer IU plays in “Dream.”