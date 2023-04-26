Gangwon Province, K-Diaspora sign MOU for overseas Korean youth

From left: Daom manager Lee Se-hong, Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Morning Letter Cultural Foundation Chairman Go Do-won, Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae, lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja and Blue Tree Foundation Secretary General Lee Jong-ik pose for a photo at Sky Convention in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. (Gangwon Provincial Government)

Gangwon Province said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with K-Diaspora World Solidarity in an attempt to cultivate the identity of overseas Korean youth.

"K-Diaspora" refers to the Korean diaspora, a group of people of Korean origin regardless of nationality. K-Diaspora World Solidarity is a nonprofit organization aimed at providing young overseas Koreans with opportunities to develop their sense of identity and talent.

According to the Gangwon provincial government, three co-representatives of the organization, Go Do-won, chairman of the Morning Letter Cultural Foundation, nonpartisan lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young attended the agreement ceremony with Lee Se-hong, department manager of Daom, and Lee Jong-ik, secretary general of the Blue Tree Foundation.

In regard to the memorandum, Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae expressed hope for establishing a firm foundation for raising future leaders.

“Through this memorandum, both public and private sectors can cooperate to connect young overseas Koreans with Korean youth in Gangwon Province. This will help alleviate (overseas Korean teenagers’) identity crisis and help nurture global talent," he said.