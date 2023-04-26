 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Gangwon Province, K-Diaspora sign MOU for overseas Korean youth

By No Kyung-min
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 14:11       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 14:11
From left: Daom manager Lee Se-hong, Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Morning Letter Cultural Foundation Chairman Go Do-won, Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae, lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja and Blue Tree Foundation Secretary General Lee Jong-ik pose for a photo at Sky Convention in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. (Gangwon Provincial Government)
From left: Daom manager Lee Se-hong, Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Morning Letter Cultural Foundation Chairman Go Do-won, Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae, lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja and Blue Tree Foundation Secretary General Lee Jong-ik pose for a photo at Sky Convention in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. (Gangwon Provincial Government)

Gangwon Province said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with K-Diaspora World Solidarity in an attempt to cultivate the identity of overseas Korean youth.

"K-Diaspora" refers to the Korean diaspora, a group of people of Korean origin regardless of nationality. K-Diaspora World Solidarity is a nonprofit organization aimed at providing young overseas Koreans with opportunities to develop their sense of identity and talent.

According to the Gangwon provincial government, three co-representatives of the organization, Go Do-won, chairman of the Morning Letter Cultural Foundation, nonpartisan lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young attended the agreement ceremony with Lee Se-hong, department manager of Daom, and Lee Jong-ik, secretary general of the Blue Tree Foundation.

In regard to the memorandum, Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae expressed hope for establishing a firm foundation for raising future leaders.

“Through this memorandum, both public and private sectors can cooperate to connect young overseas Koreans with Korean youth in Gangwon Province. This will help alleviate (overseas Korean teenagers’) identity crisis and help nurture global talent," he said.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114