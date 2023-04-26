 Back To Top
National

Seoul subway application for foreigners to go into service this week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:31       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:31
This file photo shows foreign tourists visiting Seoul's popular shopping district of Myeongdong. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows foreign tourists visiting Seoul's popular shopping district of Myeongdong. (Yonhap)

Seoul Metro, the operator of the subway service in Seoul, said Wednesday it will launch a mobile application this week that will help foreigners navigate the cobweb of the metropolitan city's subway lines.

The application for foreigners, named Seoul Subway, will enter into service on Thursday, providing information on subway routes, train schedules, and tourist spots around major subway stations, according to Seoul Metro.

The GPS-based app will automatically register a user's current location, making it possible for foreign visitors new to Seoul to locate the subway station nearest to their destinations.

App users will also be given information on how crowded each car of a subway train is and whether they are in the right direction when taking the subway, the subway operator said.

Other services available on the app also include locations of subway exits and restrooms and information on the subway routes to 30 key tourist spots as well as tourist attractions around major subway stations.

The application service will first focus on 14 subway stations most visited by foreigners, such as Hongik University, Myeongdong, Itaewon, Dongdaemun History & Culture Park, and Jamsil stations.

The app will be available for download both on Google Play and Apple App stores. (Yonhap)

