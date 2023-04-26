SK hynix posts net losses for second straight quarter

SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker, reported an operating loss of 3.4 trillion won ($2.53 billion) in the first quarter of this year, falling in the red for the second consecutive quarter amid slumping demand and falling prices.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the chipmaker said its sales in the January-March period was 5.08 trillion won, down by 34 percent compared to the previous quarter. Operating profit plunged by 79 percent and the net loss came to 2.58 trillion won during the three-month period.

“The downturn in the memory chip market continued in the first quarter of this year. The company’s sales from the previous quarter and the loss in operating profit grew amid weak demand and falling chip prices,” SK hynix said, adding that it expects sales to gradually rebound in the second quarter.

The company said the chip market will improve from the second half of this year, as both clients’ and suppliers’ inventories are seeing a downward trend.

It also predicted that the demand for server memory chips will grow with the advent of generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT.

In line with this forecast, the chipmaker said it will focus on sales of advanced DRAM products such as DDR5, High Bandwidth Memory and 176-layer NAND flash.

“The demand for DDR5, LPDDR5 and HBM3 is expected grow from this year, and we have the best quality products, so we will bolster our leadership in the premium market,” SK hynix Chief Financial Officer Kim Woo-hyun said.

“The difficulties the memory chip market experiences are real. But I believe now is the trough and the market will find balance of demand and supply soon,” he added.