 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK hynix posts net losses for second straight quarter

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 10:48       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:00

The SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)
The SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)

SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker, reported an operating loss of 3.4 trillion won ($2.53 billion) in the first quarter of this year, falling in the red for the second consecutive quarter amid slumping demand and falling prices.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the chipmaker said its sales in the January-March period was 5.08 trillion won, down by 34 percent compared to the previous quarter. Operating profit plunged by 79 percent and the net loss came to 2.58 trillion won during the three-month period.

“The downturn in the memory chip market continued in the first quarter of this year. The company’s sales from the previous quarter and the loss in operating profit grew amid weak demand and falling chip prices,” SK hynix said, adding that it expects sales to gradually rebound in the second quarter.

The company said the chip market will improve from the second half of this year, as both clients’ and suppliers’ inventories are seeing a downward trend.

It also predicted that the demand for server memory chips will grow with the advent of generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT.

In line with this forecast, the chipmaker said it will focus on sales of advanced DRAM products such as DDR5, High Bandwidth Memory and 176-layer NAND flash.

“The demand for DDR5, LPDDR5 and HBM3 is expected grow from this year, and we have the best quality products, so we will bolster our leadership in the premium market,” SK hynix Chief Financial Officer Kim Woo-hyun said.

“The difficulties the memory chip market experiences are real. But I believe now is the trough and the market will find balance of demand and supply soon,” he added.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114