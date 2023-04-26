 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 10:01
People enjoy a spring holiday at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 16,383 cases, including 13 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,114,786, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Wednesday's tally is slightly higher than the 14,817 a day earlier but lower than the 16,499 a week ago. Daily infections fell to 5,027 on Monday after staying above 10,000 for the previous six days through Sunday.

The country added 15 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,449. The number of critically ill patients came to 153, up from 149 the previous day, the KDCA said.

South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy. (Yonhap)

