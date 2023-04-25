S. Korea sends delegation to Sweden, Norway for talks on economy, biz ties

This file photo shows a meeting between senior South Korean and Swedish officials in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2022 (MOTIE)

South Korea sent an economic delegation, including officials from Samsung Electronics Co. and other major firms, to Sweden and Norway this week to explore ways to boost cooperation on supply chains and future industries with the respective nations, the Industry Ministry said Tuesday.

The delegation, led by senior ministry official Moon Dong-min, visited Sweden on Monday and held talks with ranking officials there on how to expand ties on bio, batteries, future vehicles, renewable energy and digital trade, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It also attended a business roundtable, where corporate and government officials from the two nations shared their business circumstances and sought fresh business opportunities.

On Tuesday, the delegation will visit Norway for discussions on an enhanced bilateral economic relationship centering on supply chains, eco-friendly industries and technology development, the ministry said.

During the planned business roundtable in Norway, government institutions from the two nations will sign a memorandum of understanding that calls for strengthening bilateral trade and investment, it added. (Yonhap)