 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

S. Korean economy avoids recession in Q1; outlook dims amid weak exports

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2023 - 09:30       Updated : Apr 25, 2023 - 09:30
This photo taken March 21, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This photo taken March 21, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

South Korea's economy narrowly avoided a recession in the first quarter of the year after a contraction the previous quarter, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The economy grew 0.3 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, according to the preliminary data compiled by the Bank of Korea. The first-quarter expansion follows a 0.4 percent on-quarter contraction the previous quarter.

Technically, two consecutive quarters of economic contraction are judged to be a recession.

On a yearly basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 0.8 percent in the first quarter, compared with the fourth quarter's 1.3 percent on-year gain.

The rebound in growth came as the country's exports fared well relatively compared with the previous quarter and domestic demand gained traction.

But the economic growth for the year is widely expected to slow down.

The country's outbound shipments have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb inflation. It is also the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for six months in a row.

Exports increased 3.8 percent on-quarter in the first quarter, a turnaround from a 4.8 percent drop the previous quarter, according to the data.

But amid a global economic slowdown and waned demand for semiconductors, a key export item for South Korea, the economy may suffer a slowdown due to weak exports.

Private spending advanced 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, and construction investment rose 0.2 percent and government spending edged up 0.1 percent over the cited period.

But facility investment dropped 4 percent, and the service sector suffered a 0.2 percent fall.

The private spending, however, is likely to be weighed down by higher interest rates.

The BOK had delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs since April last year.

The central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the second straight time earlier this month as inflation appears to be easing and concerns are rising over an economic slowdown.

Last year, the country's economy grew 2.6 percent, slowing from a 4.1 percent advance the previous year amid aggressive monetary tightening at home and abroad.

The 2022 growth marked the slowest pace since 2020, when the economy contracted 0.7 percent amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the year, the BOK expects a 1.6 percent expansion, and the International Monetary Fund sees a 1.5 percent advance.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projects South Korea's growth outlook for 2023 to be 1.6 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114