Entertainment

‘The Uncanny Counter’ to return with season 2

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 14:35       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 14:35
Poster image of
Poster image of "The Uncanny Counter" (tvN)

South Korea’s beloved 2020 fantasy thriller “The Uncanny Counter” is scheduled to return in the second half of the year with expanded stories for its second season, featuring new and original faces.

Cable channel tvN confirmed Thursday the star-studded lineup for “The Uncanny Counter 2.”

Adapted from Kakao Page’s popular web comic of the same title written by creator Jang Yi, “The Uncanny Counter” presents the story about the counters, a group of people who hunt down evil spirits with their super powers.

The series centers around a high school student So-mun, who is recruited by the group to eliminate evil spirits that prey on humans. Trying to hide their extraordinary powers, the counters disguise themselves as noodle restaurant employees.

The cast from the first season, including actors Kim Se-jeong, Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang and Yeom Hye-ran, return as the counters.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Kang Ki-young and Kim Hieora, who played Lee Sa-ra, one of the five school bullies in Netflix’s “The Glory,” will make their “The Uncanny Counter” debut as the powerful villains in the second season.

Yoo In-soo, who played one of the frightening new race of zombie Gwi-nam in Netflix’s zombie series “All of Us Are Dead,” is set to become a rookie counter in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, one of South Korea’s go-to actors, Jin Sun-kyu, has also been confirmed to co-star in the tvN thriller.

Clockwise from top-left: Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Suk-hwan, Yoo In-soo, Kim Hieora, Kang Ki-young and Jin Sun-kyu
Clockwise from top-left: Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Suk-hwan, Yoo In-soo, Kim Hieora, Kang Ki-young and Jin Sun-kyu

“Though the first season was released on both local streamer Tving and Netflix, we are still in talks over whether the upcoming series will be released through the same global streamer this year,” tvN official told The Korea Herald on Friday.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
