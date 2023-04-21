 Back To Top
National
National

3rd teen falls to death in five days in Seoul's Gangnam Ward

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 10:16       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 10:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A 14-year-old girl has fallen off an apartment building to her death in Seoul's southern Gangnam Ward, fire authorities said Friday, marking the third such death involving teenagers reported in the district in a span of five days.

Firefighters found her dead near the apartment building in Gangnam's Apgujeong-dong on Thursday when they went to the scene shortly after receiving a report at 5:08 p.m.

Police were looking into the exact cause of the death, including whether there was any foul play involved.

It was the third death of a teenager by a fall from a high-rise building in Gangnam since the first adolescent jumped to her death Sunday from a 19-story building in the nearby Yeoksam-dong. The case drew attention because she livestreamed her death on a social network service.

The following day, a middle school third-grader jumped off an apartment building to his death in Gangnam's Dogok-dong after stabbing a schoolmate. (Yonhap)

