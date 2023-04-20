[Eye Plus] Stories carved out of wood

“I am working on ‘eopgyeongdae.' Buddhist myths say that every person faces this mirror after death, before they are brought to the King of Hell,” said Kwon Da-eun, a student at the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage majoring in traditional arts and crafts. “When a deceased person confesses the wrongdoings committed during his or her life, the mirror shows how the person lived. This story is what inspired me to carve the eopgyeongdae,” she added.

Wood can change and shift infinitely to express any story, she says, explaining what brought her to study traditional carving. “Both anticipation of the result and fear of possible failure stirs inside me when I start carving the wood. However, watching it gradually take shape gives me great joy,” Kwon said.