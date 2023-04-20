[Today’s K-pop] Three Victon members leave agency

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

Three members of six-piece act Victon left agency IST Entertainment, said the company on Thursday. Choi Byungchan, Do Hanse and Jung Subin decided not to renew their contracts that expired as of Thursday. Han Seungwoo, Kang Seungsik and Im Sejun will stay with the agency as theirs are extended due to serving their military duties. Han was discharged in January and Kang is currently serving, as will Im from June. The remaining three members “will carry on their activities as arranged including solo activities and musicals,” said the management firm. It did not specify whether Victon is disbanding. The band debuted in 2016 with seven members, but Heo Chan left the team in October last year after getting caught for driving under the influence. Its last album was eighth EP “Choice” from November 2022. BTS’ Suga postpones autograph session

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS put off his solo autograph session in the spirit of mourning the death of Astro’s Moonbin. He canceled the event originally planned for Friday to mark the release of his first solo album, “D-Day.” It will be rescheduled soon, said fandom community Weverse, asking for fans' understanding. His bandmate RM also offered condolences, uploading an all-black image on his Instagram story. Moonbin was found dead at his home in Seoul on Wednesday night. Kim Wooseok to host 1st fan concert next month

(Credit: TOP Media)

Kim Wooseok will greet his fans at his first solo fan concert in Seoul on May 27, announced agency TOP Media on Thursday. As the concert title, “The Siren,” suggests, he will fully demonstrate his charm for the audience. The concert poster also included phrase “Asia Fancon,” hinting that the performer may come visit fans in other countries in the region. Kim debuted as a member of boy band Up10tion in 2015 and was part of project group X1, which was formed through Mnet’s audition program, “Produce X 101.” HE went solo in 2020 with EP “1st Desire” and dropped fourth EP “Blank Page” earlier this month. He also will star as the male lead in drama “Finland Papa” that starts airing on April 29. Pentagon’s Wooseok to collaborate with Filipino star Maymay

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)