Supplying arms to Ukraine depends on Russia: Yoon’s office

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an interview with Reuters on Tuesday at the presidential office in Seoul. (Yoon’s office)

Whether South Korea will supply arms to Ukraine depends on the course of action Russia chooses to take from now on, a senior official at the presidential office said Thursday following a warning from Moscow that such a decision “constitutes aggression” against Russia.

The previous day, President Yoon Suk Yeol suggested arms deliveries to Ukraine if Russia’s war there leads to “large-scale attacks on civilians, massacres the international community cannot condone or breaches of international humanitarian law.” In a Reuters interview, the Korean leader said humanitarian and financial aid might not be enough if the situation comes to it.

“What the president said was common sense, a textbook response,” a senior Yoon administration official said at a briefing Thursday, noting Yoon's words refer to a hypothetical situation in which Korea “cannot just be a bystander looking away."

Korea does not have laws or mandates preventing it from arming another country in conflict, the official noted, elaborating for the first time on any potential hurdles to providing arms aid to another country in war. Last year, Seoul ruled these out.

The official added that the reason Korea has not already sought to arm Ukraine is that it has had to strike a balance between supporting international efforts for peace in Ukraine and managing ties with Russia.

A senior Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Tuesday all necessary consultations are currently taking place between Korea and Russia without disruptions, and that Moscow has not lodged a formal complaint over Yoon’s Reuters interview.

“I wouldn’t read anything more into the comments,” the ministry official said, referring to Moscow’s remarks warning Seoul against arming Ukraine, made during press briefings this week.

The presidential official added that all necessary dialogue and cooperation will take place more in depth, as long as Russia and China show respect for the “already agreed upon norms and international rules.” The official was referring to potential backlash from Beijing over Yoon’s comments involving the Taiwan Strait.

During the Reuters interview, Yoon said he opposes any attempts to change the status quo by force, clearly indicating that Seoul does not support Beijing’s efforts to force the self-ruled democratic island to accept China’s claims to its sovereignty.

Beijing has yet to respond to Yoon’s remarks, but it lashed out at Foreign Minister Park Jin in February when he spoke of resisting changing the status quo by force. China calls such a move “interfering in internal matters.”