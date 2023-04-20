 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

PPP, govt. discuss support for 'jeonse' scam victims, but reject proposal to publicly procure affected homes

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 11:04       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 11:22
Rep. Park Dae-chul (left), the ruling People Power Party's chief policymaker, and Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, talk during a meeting at the National Assembly on Thursda. (Yonhap)
Rep. Park Dae-chul (left), the ruling People Power Party's chief policymaker, and Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, talk during a meeting at the National Assembly on Thursda. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party and the government discussed a series of measures to support victims of home rental scams Thursday, but rejected a proposal from the main opposition Democratic Party to publicly purchase housing units involved in the scams.

The support measures discussed in Thursday's meeting included giving victims the priority right to purchase the affected homes, providing them with low-interest loans and postponing or temporarily suspending auctions of the homes.

The two sides also agreed to seek measures to have scammers forfeit all criminal proceeds.

"We will look actively into requests from victims while leaving all possibilities open," said Rep. Park Dae-chul, the People Power Party's chief policymaker. "We will put together workable and effective additional support measures at an early date."

But they rejected the Democratic Party's proposal to enact a special bill aimed at helping the victims of the organized frauds that targeted tenants of the "jeonse" scheme by having the state-run Korea Asset Management Corp. purchase the houses involved in the scam.

"The Democratic Party's special bill does not prioritize compensating the victims but other preferred creditors," Park said, arguing that the proposal would place an undue financial burden on the state, urging a bipartisan effort to develop more effective countermeasures.

Creditors here include financial institutions such as banks.

In recent months, three cash-strapped tenants have taken their own lives in the city of Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, in the wake of a massive home rental scam, sending the government scrambling to find remedies.

Under the scam, the mastermind, surnamed Nam, rented highly collateralized homes to victims for deposits worth tens of millions of won. The homes ended up being put up for auction as Nam failed to repay debts to financial institutions, leading to victims facing eviction without getting their deposits back.

Similar rental scams have been reported elsewhere.

"Relevant government agencies have been working closely together since the day before yesterday in response to a special order from President Yoon Suk Yeol, to protect vulnerable people and victims by sharing tears with them." Land Minister Won Hee-ryong said.

Under the country's unique rental agreement called jeonse, tenants give their landlord a large upfront deposit worth as much as 70 percent of the home's value instead of paying monthly rent. Then, the landlord earns interest off the deposit and returns the deposit at the end of the lease.

Three victims took their own lives in recent months after losing rental deposits in a scam in the western city of Incheon, highlighting the dismal situation the victims are under and sending the government scrambling for remedies.

"It is time for us to focus on the victims and come up with measures," Won said. (Yohap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114