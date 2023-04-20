 Back To Top
Finance

Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 09:54       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 09:54
This computer graphic image shows the image of the Rover exploring the moon's south pole. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will develop a moon-exploration mobility "Rover" as it seeks to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.

In July last year, Hyundai Motor signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's six aviation research institutes, including the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, for the project, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai and the institutes are aiming to collect minerals, make an environmental analysis, and carry out other scientific projects when the Rover succeeds in landing on the moon's south pole, it said.

On Thursday, the South Korean carmaker unveiled the concept image of the Rover, which will weigh up to 70 kilograms.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs expects to complete the Rover's development model in the second half of next year.

It aims to introduce Rover's final version in 2027. (Yonhap)

