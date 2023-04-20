 Back To Top
Entertainment

K-pop singer Moonbin of Astro dies at 25

The singer was found dead in his home Wednesday night

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 09:11       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 09:15
Astro's Moonbin dies at 25. (Fantagio)
Astro's Moonbin dies at 25. (Fantagio)

Moonbin of group Astro died on Thursday at the age of 25. The singer was found dead in his home on Wednesday night.

Astro's agency, Fantagio, announced Moonbin's demise through the official fan community on Thursday early morning.

"On April 19, Astro's member Moonbin has unexpectedly passed away," the announcement read.

"The bandmates of Astro and the artists and staff of Fantagio who have known Moonbin for long are mourning his death in great grief and shock," it continued.

Expressing condolences, the agency said, "It is heartbreaking to be delivering this notice to fans who have supported and loved Moonbin. We feel more sad as we know how much Moonbin has loved and cared for his fans."

Moonbin was found dead by his manager in the singer's house in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, the police said Thursday.

The police are investigating the case but suspect suicide. The authorities are considering an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Moonbin, whose real name is written as Moon Bin, debuted as a member of boy band Astro in February 2016. In September 2020, he formed a sub-unit with his bandmate Sanha, under which he made his latest comeback in January with the duo's 3rd EP "Incense."

The sub-unit started its first global concert tour, "Diffusion," in Seoul in March. The next gig had been set for Saturday in Macao.

Moonbin is the older brother of Moon Sua of K-pop group Billlie.

Moonbin's funeral has been set up in Seoul's Asan Hospital. The agency said the funeral will be held privately, with his family members and colleagues, at the request of his family.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
