Yoon honors democratic fighters, vows to protect freedoms

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his administration will work to realize the ideals of liberal democracy, at an annual ceremony marking the April 19 Revolution, a movement against election fraud that brought down South Korea’s first president, Syngman Rhee, in 1960.

“The spirit of the revolution is written into our Constitution. That we cannot overlook freedoms of any single individual is what we must uphold as we run government. I will personally make sure we internalize that commitment in everyday life,” Yoon said in an address on the 63rd anniversary of the April 19 Revolution.

A political decision-making process that protects freedoms is liberal democracy, but the institution is facing growing challenges such as “disinformation and fake news,” Yoon added, saying autocracy is a “fake democracy” even if the country bear the name of democracy.

"We must not be fooled by such lies and disguise," he said. "The freedom and democracy that the patriotic martyrs of the April 19 Revolution fought for with blood should not be ridiculed by fraudulent individuals."

For the first time as the South Korean leader, Yoon paid tribute at a memorial altar with photos of the deceased. The visit was to openly affirm Yoon’s commitment to honoring their sacrifices, a pledge made a year ago, according to Yoon’s office. Yoon, who took office in May last year, attended the event as president-elect at the time.

The government, Yoon’s office added, will launch a fact-finding inquiry to recognize those who had taken part in the movement.

The pro-democracy uprising was triggered by public outrage over electoral fraud committed by the Rhee government during the presidential election. After a series of student-led protests took place across the country, the situation escalated on April 19, resulting in hundreds of demonstrators being either killed or injured in violent confrontations with armed police.

As a result of the uprising, Rhee was eventually compelled to resign after serving as South Korea's first president for 12 years. After resigning, Rhee lived in exile in Hawaii, where he died in 1965.