National

Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2023 - 10:32       Updated : Apr 19, 2023 - 10:33
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol has said South Korea could provide aid beyond humanitarian or financial support if Ukraine comes under large-scale attack against civilians, according to an interview published Wednesday.

Yoon made the remark in the interview with Reuters ahead of an upcoming state visit to the United States, signaling a shift in Seoul's policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attacks on civilians, massacres or serious violations of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support," Yoon said, according to Reuters.

Yoon also said he has no plan to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un just for show, but the doors for dialogue remain open. South Korea is also developing ultra high performance, high power weapons to cope with threats from North Korea, he said. (Yonhap)

