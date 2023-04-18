 Back To Top
KIS
'Blackpink producer' Teddy Park launches audition in Thailand

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 17:20       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 17:20
A poster for The Black Label and CP Group's joint venture Theblacksea's first audition in Thailand. (Theblacksea)
Hit K-pop producer Teddy Park's label, The Black Label, has launched a new company in Thailand to discover new global talent.

The Black Label, an affiliate label co-founded by Teddy Park under YG Entertainment, on Tuesday announced it has established a joint venture, Theblacksea, with Bangkok-based Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group.

Teddy Park, once an in-house producer of YG, made his name as the creative director and composer of K-pop stars Blackpink, Big Bang and 2NE1. In 2016, he branched out from YG to co-found The Black Label, which now houses singers Taeyang of Big Bang, Jeon Somi and more.

Even after founding The Black Label, Teddy Park continued to make music for Blackpink members, including the group's Thai member Lisa's solo song "Lalisa."

"We learnt through Blackpink's Lisa that there are many promising and creative artists (in Thailand). We're delighted to make this company through which we will find new talents and provide them the opportunity to spread out into the world," Teddy Park was quoted saying in Tuesday's announcement.

Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayutthaya, the CEO of Theblacksea, was also quoted saying, "With The Black Sea as the start, CP Group and The Black Label have opened a new scene in Asia. With the resources and expertise of the two companies put together, we're certain we will be able to discover new talents and nurture them into global stars."

Theblacksea on Tuesday started receiving applicants for its first audition in Thailand.

According to the announcement, anyone aged over 13 regardless of gender and nationality can apply for the audition through email until June 7.

Teddy Park himself will take part in the audition process, and the final candidates selected by the producer will receive training in Seoul at The Black Label and be given the chance to debut as a global artist.

More details for the audition can be checked on Theblacksea's official website and social media platforms.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
