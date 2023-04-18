 Back To Top
Life&Style

Culture Ministry to appoint new MMCA director following Youn's resignation

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 14:36       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 14:58

Youn Bum-mo, the former director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA)
Youn Bum-mo, the former director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA)

Youn Bum-mo, the director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has officially resigned from his post on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“Youn expressed his desire to withdraw from the director position on April 10 during a meeting with the minister, and it was accepted. The government will open recruitment in early May to appoint a new director,” an official from the ministry told The Korea Herald.

Youn was inaugurated to head the state museum in 2019, and was reappointed for another three-year term in February 2022. His term was supposed to expire in early 2025.

Youn's second term was confirmed during the previous Moon Jae-in administration. He has been under scrutiny with the current conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration since last year.

The former director came under fire last year when the Culture Ministry unprecedentedly revealed the result of a special audit which showed 16 instances of illegal and inappropriate actions taken by the museum, including purchasing artwork at auction.

Youn pledged to improve the museum’s system at the New Year's press conference in January while denying some of the audit's findings, saying “it was unfortunate that the museum was subjected to a special audit.”



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
