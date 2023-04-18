 Back To Top
National

About 100 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 10:41       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 10:41
Passengers are stranded at Jeju International Airport on the southern Jeju Island on Tuesday, as flights are canceled due to strong winds. (Yonhap)
Passengers are stranded at Jeju International Airport on the southern Jeju Island on Tuesday, as flights are canceled due to strong winds. (Yonhap)

JEJU -- Nearly 100 flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, for the island.

As of 8:50 a.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 97 domestic flights to and from the airport.

In addition, an airplane from Singapore, scheduled to arrive at Jeju at 6:45 a.m., was diverted.

A total of 480 flights were scheduled for Tuesday.

In the early morning, wind gusts of 12.8 meters per second blew in areas surrounding the airport. The wind is forecast to range between 10.3-15.6 mps in the afternoon.

The strong winds also disrupted sea transportation with 43 passenger ships to and from Jeju canceled.

"Since strong winds are expected to disrupt flight operations, travelers are advised to check the flight status in advance," an official at Jeju Airport said. (Yonhap)

