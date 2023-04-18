 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 09:55       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 09:55
This photo taken last Sunday shows people enjoying azaleas in full bloom in Mount Biseul in Daegu, 300 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken last Sunday shows people enjoying azaleas in full bloom in Mount Biseul in Daegu, 300 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 10,000 on Tuesday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 15,173 cases, including 20 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,009,261, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Tuesday's tally jumped from 4,946 cases a day earlier and is higher than the 12,437 a week ago. The daily caseload stayed above 10,000 for six days through Sunday.

The country added 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,386. The number of critically ill patients came to 136, up from 130 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114