National

Teen livestreams suicide death on Instagram

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 15:47       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 15:47
Seoul Gangnam Police Station headquarters (Yonhap)
Seoul Gangnam Police Station headquarters (Yonhap)

A teenage girl livestreamed her death by apparent suicide on Instagram on Sunday, prompting several viewers to alert the police, officials said Monday.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station said the victim, whose name and exact age was withheld, died after falling from a 19-story building near Gangnam Station at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. She reportedly suffered from severe depression.

It is unclear how many watched the suicide livestream, but police said they received “several” reports from viewers.

Police investigating the case said there is little evidence to suggest that the death was not a suicide. They noted that the teenager had entered the building alone.

According to local reports, the victim had initially planned to die by suicide with an online acquaintance. However, during their meeting on Sunday to carry out their plan, the other individual withdrew from the agreement.

Legal experts have suggested that the individual who backed out may face charges of assisting suicide.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
