Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has renewed its sponsorship of the World Archery Federation for three more years until 2026. The carmaker will be sponsoring the archery games for 10 years, with this year’s Hyundai Archery World Cup and Hyundai World Archery Championships slated for Apr. 18 and July, respectively. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun is serving as the head of the Korea Archery Association since 2005.

