Entertainment

Government to promote Korean TV series at Cannes series festival

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2023 - 21:14       Updated : Apr 16, 2023 - 21:29

Kim Seo-hyung from
Kim Seo-hyung from "Pale Moon" (Genie TV)

The South Korean government said Sunday it will hold special screening and showcasing events at this year's Cannes International Series Festival to promote Korean-made content to global media and producers.

Three Korean TV and web series are invited to the festival's non-competition Rendez-vous section -- "Island" (2022), "Midnight Horror: 6 Different Nights" (2022) and "Pale Moon" (2023) -- at the sixth edition of the festival, also known as Canneseries, that kicks off on Friday and runs through next Wednesday.

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Agency said the government will support special screenings of the three titles at the Espace Miramar theater on Wednesday, with local visitors allowed to attend.

For producers and investors, the Korean government will hold Korean OTT Showcase on Monday and Korean Special Screening night on Tuesday to present some selected Korean playbooks and TV series.

The Cannes International Series Festival is an international television festival held annually in Cannes, France, with the aim to showcase and promote television series from around the world.

This year, the South Korean crime thriller "Bargain" (2022) is vying for the top prize in the competition section. (Yonhap)

