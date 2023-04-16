 Back To Top
National

N. Korean leader apparently skipped visit to mausoleum on his late grandfather's birthday

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2023 - 10:13       Updated : Apr 16, 2023 - 10:13
This image from Saturday shows the country's celebration of the late national founder Kim Il-sung's 111th birthday with fireworks and festivals. (KCTV)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un does not appear to have visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather on the occasion of the national founder's 111th birthday.

The country's state media on Sunday did not carry any reports of Kim paying tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun the previous day, where the bodies of Kim Il-sung and the current leader's late father Kim Jong-il lie in state.

Flanked by senior officials, Kim usually visited the mausoleum to pay respect to his late grandfather and father on their birthdays in the past.

If confirmed, it would mark the second time that the current leader skipped his visits to the mausoleum on his grandfather's birthday following in 2020, since taking power in 2011. There were no reports of his visit on his father's 81st birthday on Feb. 16.

Observers said Kim's move may be related to the fact that Kim Il-sung's birthday for this year was not an anniversary that ends in either five or zero in ordinal numbers. The North usually marks every fifth or 10th political anniversary with major celebrations.

He could also have been more focused on bolstering his personality cult, rather than efforts to idolize the country's former leaders, as the North has bolstered weapons tests to counter major military drills between the United States and South Korea.

Last week, Kim observed the first launch of a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, warning that his enemies will face "extreme uneasiness and fear." (Yonhap)

