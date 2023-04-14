 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares up for 6th day on eased inflation woes; Korean won sharply rises

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 16:31       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 16:31

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks rose for the sixth consecutive session Friday, after softer-than-expected US economic data added to hopes the Federal Reserve will dial back its hawkish interest rate hikes. The local currency gained sharply against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 9.83 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 2,571.49. Trading volume was high at 878.9 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won ($9.93 billion) with gainers outnumbering decliners 607 to 261.

All three major US stock indexes rallied Thursday after the producer prices slowed more than expected in March from a year earlier. Jobless claims rose more than expected last week, showing that the Fed's efforts to rein in inflation are working.

"Producer prices turned out to have slowed from the previous month, raising hopes that the Fed will be able to take action in a more flexible way," said Park Hee-chan, an analyst at Mirae Securities Co.

Market watchers are increasingly betting that the Fed will begin to signal an end to its aggressive monetary tightening after its next policy meeting in May.

The Fed is widely expected to go ahead with a quarter percentage-point rate hike in the meeting.

Metal and financial stocks drove up the Kospi

Steelmaker Posco Holdings jumped 6.26 percent to 416,000 won and its chemical components-making unit, Posco Future M, spiked 13.04 percent to 342,500 won, on the back of heightened growth prospects in areas, including secondary battery materials.

Banking firm Hana Financial climbed 3.56 percent to 42,200 won, with its rival KB Financial rising 3.07 percent to 48,650 won.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics closed down 1.51 percent to 65,100 won. Top battery maker LG Energy Solution also fell 0.83 percent to 594,000 won.

No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.41 percent to 196,100 won.

The local currency ended at 1,298.9 won against the US dollar, up 11.5 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114