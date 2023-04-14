 Back To Top
Pianist Lim yun-chan US tour canceled due to health

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 16:07       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 16:07

Pianist Lim Yun-chan's US concerts scheduled for this month have been canceled due to the artist's health issue, according to management company Moc Production on Friday.

"We regret to inform you that the US tour schedule for the Cliburn Winners Concert, which was supposed to begin in Scottsdale, (Arizona,) USA from next week, has been canceled due to the performer's circumstances," the production said.

Lim has been diagnosed with an ear infection caused by a cold, and is prohibited from flying for two weeks. He is currently focusing on treatment and rest to recover, and will do his best to avoid any further disruption to the upcoming schedule, the production added.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart to those who were looking forward to the concert. I am currently recovering quickly and hope to see you soon in good health," Lim was quoted as saying by Moc.

Lim became an instant sensation after winning the gold medal at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition as the youngest winner ever in June 2022.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
