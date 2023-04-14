‘Cobweb,’ ‘Hopeless’ invited to Cannes Film Festival

Director Kim Jee-woon’s upcoming black comedy “Cobweb” and director Kim Chang-hoon’s debut film “Hopeless” have been invited to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, according to the event's organizers Thursday.

No South Korean films have been selected to compete for the main prize, the Palme d'Or, at the 76th edition of the festival running from May 16-27.

In the out of competition section is “Cobweb,” Kim Jee-woon's first feature film in 13 years and his third project to be screened at Cannes.

Starring veteran actor Song Kang-ho, “Cobweb” revolves around the struggles of a film director (Song) in the 1970s when the industry languished due to government censorship and unsupportive actors. The cast includes actors Lim Soo-jeong, Oh Jeong-se, Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Soo-jung.

"Cobweb" follows Kim's 2005 film “A Bittersweet Life” and 2008 film “The Good, The Bad, the Weird” that were invited to the noncompetition section in previous editions of the major cinema showcase. Both also featured Song as the main protagonist.

“(The invitation to Cannes) feels especially special to me this time as the film industry is going through a pivotal moment when the ‘time of movies’ must revive after the pandemic,” said Kim, who added that he feels delighted to head to Cannes together with actor Song, his “trustworthy companion.”

It will be Song's eighth time in Cannes. The 56-year-old has been invited back to Cannes with “Cobweb” after his best actor win for Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda's film "Broker” last year.

Meanwhile, director Kim Chang-hoon’s debut feature film “Hopeless” has been selected for the Un Certain Regard section, a competition focused on arthouse films running parallel to the main competition.

Featuring actor Song Joong-ki, the film revolves around Yun-kyu (played by Hong Sa-bin), who wants to escape from his everyday struggles. One day, Yun-kyu meets crime organization underboss Chi-gun (Song) and becomes involved in risky situations.

Produced as a low budget film, Song appeared in the film without any guarantee pay.