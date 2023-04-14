 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 10:41       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 10:59
A promotional poster for SBS' new animated TV series
A promotional poster for SBS' new animated TV series "Bastions,"(Timos Media)

K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month, the series' production company said Friday.

It will be the first release from BTS as a team since "Yet To Come" in June.

"Bastions," set to premiere on the SBS channel on May 14, is a 3D animation series that tells the story of a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and grows into a true hero by saving the Earth, according to Timos Media.

"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," it added.

Also participating in the original soundtrack will be K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and soloists Heize and AleXa. (Yonhap)

