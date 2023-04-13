 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Well-curated] Pop-up restaurant, museum and local brews

By Kim Da-sol, Park Yuna, Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 09:01
Ikoyi’s head chef Jeremy Chan (left) and co-founder Ire Hassan-Odukale (Cristiana Ferrauti)
Ikoyi's head chef Jeremy Chan (left) and co-founder Ire Hassan-Odukale (Cristiana Ferrauti)
Louis Vuitton’s flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul (LVMH)
Louis Vuitton's flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul (LVMH)

Reservation to begin for Louis Vuitton pop-up restaurant

Reservation begin Monday at 6 p.m. via dining reservation app CatchTable for Louis Vuitton’s pop-up restaurant in Seoul that openS in May, a collaboration with a double Michelin starred restaurant in London called Ikoyi. Customers can enjoy daily multicourse menus for lunch, dinner and tea.

When Louis Vuitton opened two pop-up restaurants in Seoul at the same venue in May and September last year, bookings filled in less than five minutes.

Known for creative dishes, Ikoyi will offer a new-level gastronomic experience to gourmets here, unveiling newly interpreted Korean cuisine.

Jeremy Chan, the restaurant’s chef and co-founder, said that Ikoyi will use fresh homegrown ingredients for Korea's spring.

Chan has previously worked with renowned chefs with Korean backgrounds such as Kang Min-goo of the two-Michelin-starred Mingles and Kristian Baumann from three-Michelin-starred Noma.

An installation view of
An installation view of "All About Exhibition" at MMCA Cheongju (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

MMCA Cheongju show asks, 'Why do you go to exhibitions?'

What is the purpose behind presenting an exhibition? The exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, takes a very different perspective in presenting its latest exhibition.

The museum’s “All About Exhibition” that opened on March 29 shows why the national art institute has displayed exhibitions for the public and where the meaning lies when presenting an exhibition. The museum takes examples from four past exhibitions including the commemorative exhibition for the 20th anniversary of the museum in the palace Deoksugung. Modernist paintings by artists from home and abroad are on display, including by Kim Tscheng-yeul, Hubert VOS, Chang Woo-soung and Kim Yeong-duk.

The museum's answer to the question may be found at the very last part of the exhibition where archives from past exhibitions and curators' interviews are shown.

Food to go with craft beer at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab (The Hand and Malt Brewing Co.)
Food to go with craft beer at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab (The Hand and Malt Brewing Co.)
Stout beer is served at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab. (The Hand and Malt Brewing Co.)
Stout beer is served at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab. (The Hand and Malt Brewing Co.)

Freshly brewed beer in city

Friday is beer day, whether it be having a pint at your regular chicken-and-beer joint with peers, or in the comfort of your home.

Instead of grabbing your usual go-to, how about exploring fresh craft beer at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab?

Located a few minutes from Sinyongsan Station, the two-story brick building has its own brewery in the basement, where experiments for new and refreshing tastes take place.

This weekend, more than 10 different types of craft beer will be served at the first floor lounge alongside bite-sized eats.

The names of the beers are witty and humorous, such as Oh My Wheat or Unexpected Sejong, adding to the fun of trying different ones and guessing where the name comes from.

Meanwhile, Oriental Brewery's the Hand and Malt Brewing Co. is readying the launch of Honey 054. The new craft beer will debut April 21 at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab.

The beer is the second edition of the local craft beer series promoting regional cultures and ingredients, following its launch of Ginger 063 in March.

Ginger 063 used its namesake ingredient from Wanju, North Jeolla Province, and sold out within a month of its release.

The upcoming Honey 054 is a pale ale using acacia honey produced in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province.

"Beer lovers would definitely be able to taste the difference between mass-produced beers that use honey for sweetness, since ours will have no artificial flavors and will blend harmoniously with the pale ale's original malty flavor," said Jeong Woo-jun, the brewmaster at the Hand and Malt Brew Lab.

Beers are priced between 7,000 won and 9,000 won. The brewery is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
