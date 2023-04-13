[Well-curated] Pop-up restaurant, museum and local brews

Ikoyi’s head chef Jeremy Chan (left) and co-founder Ire Hassan-Odukale (Cristiana Ferrauti)

Reservation to begin for Louis Vuitton pop-up restaurant Reservation begin Monday at 6 p.m. via dining reservation app CatchTable for Louis Vuitton’s pop-up restaurant in Seoul that openS in May, a collaboration with a double Michelin starred restaurant in London called Ikoyi. Customers can enjoy daily multicourse menus for lunch, dinner and tea. When Louis Vuitton opened two pop-up restaurants in Seoul at the same venue in May and September last year, bookings filled in less than five minutes. Known for creative dishes, Ikoyi will offer a new-level gastronomic experience to gourmets here, unveiling newly interpreted Korean cuisine. Jeremy Chan, the restaurant’s chef and co-founder, said that Ikoyi will use fresh homegrown ingredients for Korea's spring. Chan has previously worked with renowned chefs with Korean backgrounds such as Kang Min-goo of the two-Michelin-starred Mingles and Kristian Baumann from three-Michelin-starred Noma.

MMCA Cheongju show asks, 'Why do you go to exhibitions?' What is the purpose behind presenting an exhibition? The exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, takes a very different perspective in presenting its latest exhibition. The museum’s “All About Exhibition” that opened on March 29 shows why the national art institute has displayed exhibitions for the public and where the meaning lies when presenting an exhibition. The museum takes examples from four past exhibitions including the commemorative exhibition for the 20th anniversary of the museum in the palace Deoksugung. Modernist paintings by artists from home and abroad are on display, including by Kim Tscheng-yeul, Hubert VOS, Chang Woo-soung and Kim Yeong-duk. The museum's answer to the question may be found at the very last part of the exhibition where archives from past exhibitions and curators' interviews are shown.

