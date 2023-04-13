 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

3 Korean drama series to be screened at Canneseries in non-competition section

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 13, 2023 - 16:48       Updated : Apr 13, 2023 - 16:48
Kim Seo-hyung from
Kim Seo-hyung from "Pale Moon" (Genie TV)

Three South Korean drama series – “Pale Moon,” “Midnight Horror: 6 Different Nights” and “Island” -- will be screened in the non-competition Rendezvous section of the sixth Cannes International Series Festival, widely known as Canneseries, which runs from Thursday until April 19 in the French city.

This free screening program will hold conversation sessions for international drama fans with invited directors and actors. The program starts at 2 p.m. local time on April 19.

"Pale Moon," directed by Yoo Jong-sun, is a KT Genie Studio drama series that revolves around a middle-aged housewife, Yoo I-hwa (Kim Seo-hyun), who deals with an unexpected turn in her life after embezzling customers' money at a bank.

The drama is based on Japanese writer Mitsuyo Kakuta's novel, "The House on the Slope," which was also adapted into a Japanese-language movie under the same title of "Pale Moon" in 2014.

The episodes were released here on April 3.

“Midnight Horror: 6 Different Nights,” a six-episode omnibus style thriller drama on local streaming platform Seezn tells the stories of six people. Actor Seo Yeong-hee stars in one of the episodes as a hotline counselor who listens to stories of people on the verge of ending their own lives.

It is Seo’s third time visiting Cannes after she was invited to the 63rd and 68th Cannes International Film Festival for films “Bedevilled” (2010) and “Madonna” (2015).

“Island,” a webtoon-based drama released on Tving earlier this year, has topped the Amazon Prime's global charts in Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan while ranking among the top 10 in 26 countries on Amazon Prime.

Canneseries takes place at the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumiere and Espace Miramar in Cannes, France.

The awards and closing ceremony are scheduled to be shown live on April 19.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114