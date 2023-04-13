3 Korean drama series to be screened at Canneseries in non-competition section

Three South Korean drama series – “Pale Moon,” “Midnight Horror: 6 Different Nights” and “Island” -- will be screened in the non-competition Rendezvous section of the sixth Cannes International Series Festival, widely known as Canneseries, which runs from Thursday until April 19 in the French city.

This free screening program will hold conversation sessions for international drama fans with invited directors and actors. The program starts at 2 p.m. local time on April 19.

"Pale Moon," directed by Yoo Jong-sun, is a KT Genie Studio drama series that revolves around a middle-aged housewife, Yoo I-hwa (Kim Seo-hyun), who deals with an unexpected turn in her life after embezzling customers' money at a bank.

The drama is based on Japanese writer Mitsuyo Kakuta's novel, "The House on the Slope," which was also adapted into a Japanese-language movie under the same title of "Pale Moon" in 2014.

The episodes were released here on April 3.

“Midnight Horror: 6 Different Nights,” a six-episode omnibus style thriller drama on local streaming platform Seezn tells the stories of six people. Actor Seo Yeong-hee stars in one of the episodes as a hotline counselor who listens to stories of people on the verge of ending their own lives.

It is Seo’s third time visiting Cannes after she was invited to the 63rd and 68th Cannes International Film Festival for films “Bedevilled” (2010) and “Madonna” (2015).

“Island,” a webtoon-based drama released on Tving earlier this year, has topped the Amazon Prime's global charts in Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan while ranking among the top 10 in 26 countries on Amazon Prime.

Canneseries takes place at the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumiere and Espace Miramar in Cannes, France.

The awards and closing ceremony are scheduled to be shown live on April 19.