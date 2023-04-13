 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 10,000 for 3rd day; ninth case of mpox confirmed

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2023 - 10:39       Updated : Apr 13, 2023 - 10:39
A person walks into a COVID-19 testing center in central Seoul on March 29.
A person walks into a COVID-19 testing center in central Seoul on March 29.

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained over 10,000 for the third straight day Thursday as the country is moving toward regaining pre-pandemic normalcy following the relaxation of most antivirus restrictions.

The country reported 11,596 cases, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,956,026, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Wednesday's tally is a slight drop from a week ago and more than 2,000 lower than the previous day, data showed.

The country added five COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,361. The number of critically ill patients came to 127, down from 129 a day earlier.

Health authorities have been closely monitoring the daily tally after the government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation. The mask mandate remains in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places.

Additionally, the government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May.

Meanwhile, South Korea confirmed another case of the mpox virus on the same day, bringing the county's total to nine.

The infected individual is a South Korean national in Gyeonggi Province, some 24 kilometers south of Seoul, and had no overseas travel history within the three weeks prior to experiencing symptoms.

Patient No. 9 marks another case of local transmission of mpox, following two cases confirmed Wednesday. Health authorities have decided to raise the country's alert level against the virus from the current "attention (level 1)" to "cautious (level 2)" amid an increase in community transmissions.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms. South Korea confirmed the first case of mpox on June 22 last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114